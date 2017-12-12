Daniel Marsh: Making even the tiniest donation will be appreciated

Re “Spend holidays with your family” (Letters, Dec. 10): I was pleased and encouraged to read a letter asking folks to look in their closets for usable coats and jackets that could be given to the homeless to help keep them warm this winter. Simple ideas can go a long ways.
In this season of giving, it makes people feel good to give to those in need. I encourage those who can to donate items or cash to local charities. Local nonprofits like the Salvation Army, Modesto Gospel Mission and Church in the Park all have websites where you can donate. No amount will be refused.
Maybe you afford to spread it around a bit. Trust me, your charity will be welcomed.
It’s also easy to write a check and drop it in the mail for those who do not have access to the internet. Food banks and pantries use cash donations to help give a few extras during the holiday season. Food and warmth is most welcomed by the homeless and others in need. Food insecurity is common to the elderly and children on the low-income threshold. So, any bit you can contribute is wanted and appreciated.
Never miss a local story.
Daniel Marsh, Modesto
Comments