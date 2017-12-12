David Entriken: Now that fuel costs so much more, where is that money going?

Now that I’m paying 20 cents a gallon more for the diesel for my vehicle, I would like to know exactly where my 20 cents is going. How much is going to patch the roads? How much is going to rebuild roads? How much is going to high-speed rail? How much is going to rapid transit? Is any going to local government to use at their discretion? Is there anywhere else this money is being used for?
David Entriken, Ceres
Editor’s note: The text of SB1 contains a detailed list of planned expenditures over the next 10 years. It includes $15 billion for local street and road maintenance; $4 billion for highway bridge rehabilitation; $7.5 billion for transit; $3 billion for high-priority freight corridors; $250 million for local planning grants, and $70 million for transportation research at UC and CSU campuses.
