Letters to the Editor

David Entriken: Now that fuel costs so much more, where is that money going?

December 12, 2017 01:05 PM

Now that I’m paying 20 cents a gallon more for the diesel for my vehicle, I would like to know exactly where my 20 cents is going. How much is going to patch the roads? How much is going to rebuild roads? How much is going to high-speed rail? How much is going to rapid transit? Is any going to local government to use at their discretion? Is there anywhere else this money is being used for?

David Entriken, Ceres

Editor’s note: The text of SB1 contains a detailed list of planned expenditures over the next 10 years. It includes $15 billion for local street and road maintenance; $4 billion for highway bridge rehabilitation; $7.5 billion for transit; $3 billion for high-priority freight corridors; $250 million for local planning grants, and $70 million for transportation research at UC and CSU campuses.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Almond tree shines in honor of Hughson girl who died in crash

    The Genzoli family decorates an almond tree each year in honor of Danielle Genzoli who died in car accident when she was 16 in 2005. They light the three on her birthday, December 8.

Almond tree shines in honor of Hughson girl who died in crash

Almond tree shines in honor of Hughson girl who died in crash 1:31

Almond tree shines in honor of Hughson girl who died in crash
SUV tears into Modesto home 0:40

SUV tears into Modesto home
Raw footage of scene after SUV crashes into house in Modesto 0:37

Raw footage of scene after SUV crashes into house in Modesto

View More Video