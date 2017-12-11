Letters to the Editor

Paul Golden: Once they hit 80, make every member of Congress, president, justices get neuropsychiatric exams

December 11, 2017 04:56 PM

I believe members of all three branches of the federal government who are 80 years old or more should have to submit to a cognitive neuropsychiatric exams each year to evaluate for impairment. Such exams are performed by doctors who are double-boarded in neurology and psychiatry who spend eight hours interviewing the participant and then submit a written report which requires three days to prepare. Such doctors are small in number because of the specialized nature of their practice. There are at least one in all cities over 200,000 population. The typical cost of such an evaluation is $10,000.

I mention these details as they are not informal interviews by psychiatrists, who can perform a 5-minute, mini-mental status exam which is useless.

Paul Golden, Modesto

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Susan Levy

    Mother of Chandra Levy who was killed in Washington DC into 2001 spoke to The Modesto Bee.

Susan Levy

Susan Levy 2:28

Susan Levy
Watch Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's message to Ceres girl 0:57

Watch Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's message to Ceres girl
Watch helicopters draw water from reservoir to drop on Thomas Fire 0:56

Watch helicopters draw water from reservoir to drop on Thomas Fire

View More Video