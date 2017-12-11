Joseph Strainer: Medi-Cal had me on hold for 2 hours; that’s poor service

There’s something to be said when someone must wait as long as two hours to get connected to a Medi-Cal representative, only to find out the call needs to be transferred to another number. This is the type of customer service one can expect when trying to get assistance from their Medi-Cal provider.
There is no mistake that Medi-Cal provides a wide range of services, that is why I suggest our government officials re-evaluate the way communication is established with Medi-Cal representatives. It would be much more suitable to have only one number to dial that would instantly connect to a live operator, a person who would be trained to help users get to the appropriate representative.
If Medi-Cal was able to function more efficiently through customer service, then perhaps Medi-Cal would be able to better assist those who need it most and it finally could be seen as less of a burden and more of a public service to the people of California.
Joseph Strainer, Oakdale
