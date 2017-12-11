Hunter Kropp: California shouldn’t be less free when it comes to gun laws

We need to stop letting only the criminals feel safe at night. Earlier this year laws went into effect making previously legal guns illegal to own in the state of California. It is wrong for California citizens to have less freedom than those in other free states like Utah and Colorado. A federal judge put a hold on these new laws, questioning their constitutionality.
California should repeal gun-control laws that are more restrictive than other state and federal laws. This can be accomplished by supporting the “Second Amendment Guarantee Act,” or HR 3576, a bill proposed by Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y. This bill would protect Second Amendment rights making it illegal for states to be more restrictive than the federal government when it comes to gun-control laws. In California, this bill would remove ban on certain assault weapons and large-capacity magazines as well as relax licensing requirements on rifles and shotguns.
According to the U.S. Constitution, even those of us bravely living in Modesto have a right to bear arms in order to protect ourselves, our families and our property. Those living in California should not be penalized into having to forfeit legally purchased weapons.
Hunter Kropp, Modesto
