Watch Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's message to Ceres girl

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was on the set of "Skyscraper" when he took time to record this video to wish Ceres teenager Jillian Jimenez a happy 16th birthday. Beth Jimenez, Jillian's mom, sent Johnson a note asking him to wish her daughter, who is a sophomore at Ceres High School, happy birthday.