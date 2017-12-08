Dawn Marie Milotte: A parking garage at MJC would solve many problems

It has become obvious that, due to expansion of Modesto Junior College’s East Campus with only limited expansion parking areas, parking has become a problem for students, faculty and residents. The community has expressed concerns about students parking in front of their homes. To elevate this parking nuisance, the city put restrictions and now fines non-residents who park on certain blocks. This solved the resident’s problems, but how did this solve the parking problem at MJC?
The best solution for MJC and the community is to reach an agreement to support each other is to build parking garages. I propose a parking garage similar to the one on J Street in downtown between Founders Hall and 9th Street.
Being a student, I have to come to campus an hour early just to find parking. There are parking passes to purchase, but that does not guarantee a parking space. With a garage we can eliminate traffic congestion, unpermitted parking and stress for student and staff.
Dawn Marie Milotte, Waterford
