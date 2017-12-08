Letters to the Editor

Dawn Marie Milotte: A parking garage at MJC would solve many problems

December 08, 2017 01:25 PM

It has become obvious that, due to expansion of Modesto Junior College’s East Campus with only limited expansion parking areas, parking has become a problem for students, faculty and residents. The community has expressed concerns about students parking in front of their homes. To elevate this parking nuisance, the city put restrictions and now fines non-residents who park on certain blocks. This solved the resident’s problems, but how did this solve the parking problem at MJC?

The best solution for MJC and the community is to reach an agreement to support each other is to build parking garages. I propose a parking garage similar to the one on J Street in downtown between Founders Hall and 9th Street.

Being a student, I have to come to campus an hour early just to find parking. There are parking passes to purchase, but that does not guarantee a parking space. With a garage we can eliminate traffic congestion, unpermitted parking and stress for student and staff.

Dawn Marie Milotte, Waterford

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind"

    Some progress was made battling the fires in Southern California, but now firefighters must now brace themselves for extreme wind that could spark new fires or grow smaller ones.

Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind"

Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with 1:31

Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind"
A Ceres wrestler's heart-stopping victory 0:47

A Ceres wrestler's heart-stopping victory
Fire hits Mexican market in Modesto 1:24

Fire hits Mexican market in Modesto

View More Video