Letters to the Editor

Allison Rachels: MJC needs to do better job protecting students’ cars

December 08, 2017 01:06 PM

I’m a student at Modesto Junior College and I believe the parking lots are very unsafe. I recently received an email stating there have been two burglaries within the past month on the MJC East campus parking lots. This makes me uneasy about going to school, especially since I am female.

By increasing security monitors, cameras and lights, it would help curtail the burglaries and help students feel safer knowing their cars and possessions are safe. In the mass email sent by protection services, they suggest we improve the security of cars such as buying a better car alarm system or a using steering-wheel lock. Instead of telling students to protect our cars, they should be telling us that they will protect us by increasing security in parking lots.

I enjoy attending MJC, but I hope there is increased security so us students feel safe. By increasing security, it would make MJC a much more inviting place. Since we are paying to go to school, I think the least they can do is protect us.

Allison Rachels, Manteca

