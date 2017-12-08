Christina Ruiz: All Stanislaus kids need access to pre-school classes

We need a preschool for all in Stanislaus County; not having this is a big problem. Preschool is not available to all students due to the high prices of private preschool programs. There are some free programs, but they are income based. This is a big problem for the middle class. Shouldn’t all our children be able to learn? Some kids will not enter a school till almost 6 years old, so this is a huge problem for our whole community.
Free preschool or even a small fee-based preschool is a great solution. I would be more than willing to pay a small fee for my child’s education. Adding an additional grade (for 3- and 4-year-olds) to public elementary would be another solution.
Young minds are the most impressionable, so why not get our children’s education started early. Children need social interaction. They need to develop good social skills at an early age to have a healthier learning environment. Children who attend preschool are more prepared when entering kindergarten.
Christina Ruiz, Ceres
Never miss a local story.
Editor’s note: Ceres Unified School district offers subsidized or free pre-school classes for children ages 3 through 5 at eight elementary sites. Call 209 556-1545 for details.
Comments