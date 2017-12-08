Letters to the Editor

Sara Madrigal: Look in your closet and maybe save a life

December 08, 2017 10:17 AM

The temperature is dropping in Modesto. Along with the temperature change the holidays are here. But I cannot fully enjoy them because of the increase of homeless people. I have lived in Modesto most of my life. This is the largest amount of homeless people I can recall.

As residents of Modesto, we need to work together to help provide more protection from the cold temperatures. Even though Modesto might not be as cold as in other parts of the country, it may still be dangerous. Since the increase of homeless people is more noticeable than before, there is going to be a greater need for winter attire. Many of us are fortunate to own winter attire. Looking through my own closet I have come across items I either no longer use. I would much rather give the items to someone in need.

By helping fellow residents during the cold winter months it’s a way to show holiday spirit. Many shelters around town reach the maximum amount of people they can provide shelter for. Many are left out. By helping the homeless stay warm during the winter months we could possibly prevent a death during the holidays.

Sara Madrigal, Modesto

