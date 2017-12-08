Edward C. Persike: Petulant Democrats are becoming irrelevant

Re “Senate GOP tax bill will hurt almond industry” (Page 7A, Dec. 2): The Democratic Party simply is trying to make the federal government unmanageable. They hate the fact that Donald Trump is President. I read with great interest the editorial comments made by long-time Democrat Bill Lyons. I find it interesting that the leadership of the Democratic party is dealing with the unintended consequences of their pouting and refusing to participate in the process in their quest to show their contempt for the President.
Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer’s thought of boycotting the process of making tax law is backfiring. We are going to be hurt by the fact that the entire Democratic Party has refused to provide meaningful input and has boycotted the process of crafting the tax bill. The California delegation is not doing their job. Perhaps it would be a valuable exercise for Bill Lyons to call both Congresswoman Pelosi and Senator Feinstein and tell them that by sitting out the process they have really become irrelevant to the needs of California.
Edward C. Persike, Modesto
