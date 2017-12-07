Chelsea Gregory: For safer roads, they need to be patched and painted

I have noticed roads are becoming very dangerous to drivers. Some roads are full of potholes, others have unclear directional painting.
Though some roads being fixed, there are things that I feel will help the roads become safer quicker. First, work consistently. Often, when I drive by, there are a number of workers standing around. If they were to have reinforcements, they could fix the roads quicker. Second, for all the roads with little or no painting, they could be painted quickly. To become aware of these issues, it would be wise for each section of town to be monitored more often.
This is important to help prevent accidents. When there are uneven roads or potholes, it causes uncontrollable driving as people either try to avoid the problems or run into it. When there are poorly painted roads, drivers are unaware of where they are supposed to be in the road, which causes accidents.
Chelsea Gregory, Patterson
