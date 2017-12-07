Karen Mosser: County animal shelter addresses every problem as it arises

Re “Clean up county animal shelter” (Letters, Dec. 6): I have been volunteering for the Stanislaus County Animal Shelter for many years and when I see a problem I address it immediately to the director of the shelter or Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors. Too many dogs and cats were being euthanized, so I joined a group of people and went to the supervisors. Stanislaus County is now a Trap/ Neuter/ Return county and euthanization rates have never been lower.
I have been a member of the shelter’s TNR team from the beginning. PETA is against TNR and believes cats should be killed instead of TNR. I support PETA, but we part ways on this one!
I go into the shelter at least once a week and see rescue people there all the time; I know most of them. They all have proper credentials and are welcome at our shelter. Who is this “very nice lady” they supposedly kicked out? I have cleaned many cages, but our shelter does need more volunteers.
So this lady from Los Angeles had time to take pictures, write letter to The Bee and contact PETA but not to go to front desk and address the issue?
Never miss a local story.
Karen Mosser, Ceres
Comments