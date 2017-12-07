Jeaneen Olson: What has a belly dancer got to do with ice skating?

As I was walking in downtown Modesto, I saw a sign directing me to the seasonal ice rink around the corner. On this sign is a middle aged man in a Santa suit with long dark hair skating with a scantily clad young woman dressed in a belly dancing outfit. Is anyone else disturbed or offended at this depiction of a dirty old man?
In this day and age of heightened sensitivity towards misogyny, objectification and sexual exploitation, I can’t believe the city of Modesto and the Modesto community supports this image. Can’t it be replaced with an image of Santa and Mrs. Claus, or at the very least a woman of similar age who is dressed a bit warmer to go ice skating? I guess, if it only bothers me, I can go spend my money in downtown Turlock or Livermore.
Jeaneen Olson, Ripon
Comments