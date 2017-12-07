Aimee Cotta: Getting rid of dams will help the planet

The Central Valley could use support when it comes to retaining a steady water supply. However, dams are the source of dying freshwater ecosystems. Sediment is prevented from flowing down the riverstreams, which is used to nourish the life below. I believe dams are no longer environmentally friendly and should be eliminated.
There are other alternatives to dams. Porous asphalt is a great alternative for collecting storm water to replenish groundwater. Hydroelectric power can still be generated without the presence of hurtful dams. The free flow hydro power system focuses on generating electricity through the movement of streams or tides. They can easily be placed in irrigation canals, found throughout the Central Valley.
Though they mean well, dams are the responsible for the deterioration of rivers and fish colonies. They are expensive to build and maintain. Why should we continue to endorse the construction of dams when they prove to be damaging to our earth? There are alternate ways to store water and produce energy – ways that do not cost a fortune and push salmon toward extinction. This is our planet, and we should be fighting harder to keep it healthy as we would our own bodies.
Aimee Cotta, Riverbank
Comments