Kaye Osborn: Thanking community for success of Dickens Faire

The annual free children’s Dickens Faire at the McHenry Museum was magical and memorable. Children happily colored a snowman ornament, decorated a sugar cookie, listened to holiday flannel board stories, got a seasonal “tattoo” and were entertained by talented Central West Ballet dancers, who showcased scenes from The Nutcracker.
Special thanks to Save Mart Supermarket on Scenic and Oakdale for their contributions, the CWB dancers, McHenry Museum docents and community volunteers. Many families make the first Saturday of December at the McHenry Museum a yearly tradition. There is so much to embrace and treasure in our community.
Kaye Osborn, McHenry Museum Docent, Modesto
