Jeanine Clarke: Junkyard Christmas was a great performance

How fortunate we are to have so many opportunities to attend a variety of performances in our area. Saturday afternoon my husband and I attended the production of “Junkyard Christmas 2” by the Dance and Music ministries of the Center For Urban Performance and Services and Westside Ministries at the Turlock Community Theatre. Students and adult cast members in these programs provided us with a memorable experience. Thanks to everyone involved in this fine production.
Jeanine Clarke, Salida
Comments