Greg Pagani: Bureaucrats forging ahead with plan to gut net neutrality

Net Neutrality – the principle that internet service providers (ISPs) cannot discriminate against any lawful content, platform, or user – is under attack by the unelected chairman of the FCC, Ajit Pai.
This is a serious and non-partisan issue that could severely damage small local businesses and hamper internet use for everyone. A strong majority of Democrats and Republicans are in favor of maintaining net neutrality in its current form, according to a poll by Mozilla. This seems to be the one issue that conservatives and liberals can both agree on, yet the plan to revoke net neutrality seems to be moving forward without signs of slowing. This could mean that on Dec. 14, if the FCC carries out its vote to reclassify ISPs and kill net neutrality, the internet as we know it will end.
Our only chance of stopping it is to reach out to our representatives and senators and anyone else in power, and convince them to fight against this undemocratic and immoral plan to rob American citizens and businesses of the free and fair internet they love.
Greg Pagani, Oakdale
