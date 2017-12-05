Erika Townsend: You can’t eat or drink money

I cried when I read, “Trump reduces size of 2 national monuments in Utah” (Front page, Dec. 5). What is happening to the United States of America and its people?
Please read the poem, a Cree Indian prophesy.
“When the last tree is cut down,
The last fish eaten
and the last stream poisoned
You will realize
That you cannot eat money.”
Erika Townsend, Modesto
Editor’s note: The website quoteinvestigator.com traces the poem to Alanis Obomsawin, a member of the Abenaki tribe of Canada, first published in 1972.
