Letters to the Editor

Erika Townsend: You can’t eat or drink money

December 05, 2017 05:10 PM

I cried when I read, “Trump reduces size of 2 national monuments in Utah” (Front page, Dec. 5). What is happening to the United States of America and its people?

Please read the poem, a Cree Indian prophesy.

“When the last tree is cut down,

The last fish eaten

and the last stream poisoned

You will realize

That you cannot eat money.”

Erika Townsend, Modesto

Editor’s note: The website quoteinvestigator.com traces the poem to Alanis Obomsawin, a member of the Abenaki tribe of Canada, first published in 1972.

