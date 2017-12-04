Mary L. Burch: Of all the big questions, ‘Why?’ deserves an answer

Why do we wait do we wait until Christmas to give each other gifts? Why do we wait until Thanksgiving day to be thankful? Why do we wait until Easter to hunt eggs? Why do we wait until someone’s birthday to give them a gift?
Why do we wait until Veterans Day to show our appreciation to our soldiers for risking and giving their lives for us?
Why do some humans kill their children or parents? Why do we make fun of people because of the color of their skin? Why do we not accept some people because of the country they were born in? Why don’t we all spend every moment that we have here on earth just being thankful that we, of all the millions of little tadpoles who were chosen to share this beautiful experience together, instead of what some of us are doing?
Why don’t we stop all of these horrible acts of humanity and start loving each other, taking care of each other, stop complaining and take care of our beautiful planet so that it can take care of us? Can someone please tell me why, why, why before I die.
Mary L. Burch, Modesto
