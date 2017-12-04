Vicki Reid: Rules for working with women? How about treating us with respect

Re “Rules for working with women” (Letters, Dec. 1): In response to “women have become way too emotional and sensitive in this area” – no, women have not. They have become more brave!
Brave enough to speak up about behavior that is demeaning, abusive and sexist. Brave enough to start supporting our sisters who have suffered at the “hands” (pun intended) of insensitive, and often ruthless men who think they can hide behind their power, money and influence!
Brave enough to no longer accept society’s outdated norms of “boys will be boys” and attitudes that have led to women shouldering the blame and shame for men’s inappropriate behavior.
Brave enough to say enough is enough, we will no longer keep quiet when you treat us like pieces of meat that you can slice and dice to your liking and then trash us for not being brave enough to stop you!
Well, now we are brave enough!
Rules for working with women? Become more sensitive to how you are behaving and how your actions are being perceived. Your needs and desires are not the only ones to think about. Treat women the way you want other men to treat your mother, sister and wife!
Vicki Reid, Modesto
