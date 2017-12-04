Letters to the Editor

Jenny Kenoyer: We are fortunate to live in Modesto, but we have work to do

December 04, 2017 02:22 PM

I want to thank District 5 voters for allowing me to represent them on the Modesto City Council. We are all fortunate to live in a wonderful city and I am committed to making Modesto the very best it can be. Modesto is the 17th largest city in California and we have many challenges. Only through our commitment to improve the quality of life for all residents of Modesto will we succeed into the future.

We all should be working to leave Modesto better than we found it. A special thanks to the Modesto Police Officers Association for their support and endorsement. I was honored that those who protect our neighborhoods supported my candidacy.

Please remove any yard signs you have up. Contact me with any concerns and questions, 209-857-0135. Thank you.

Jenny Kenoyer, Modesto

