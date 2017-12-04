Stu Gilman: I will listen, learn and make certain MID is delivering for you

Thank you for the privilege of being selected to serve you on the MID board of directors for the next four years. As I walked throughout Salida and Modesto to over 3,100 households, many of you welcomed me on your front porches to discuss the impact of power bills on your family budget. I learned more from you than you might have from me, and your genuine interest and common sense made it well worth the effort in running for this office.
As a new director, I don’t claim to have all answers about how to best deliver reliable energy and water at the lowest cost to consumers. What I do pledge is to listen, learn and verify assumptions how about how MID works and serves its customers. In addition to working with the board and staff to find ways to save money for electric and water customers, there will be opportunities to help MID become more customer-oriented, which is long overdue.
Most importantly, my respect will be for the voters who elected me, and less to the bureaucratic trappings of being an elected board member of the MID.
Thank you again for your confidence; I truly appreciate it.
Stu Gilman, Modesto
