Jack Heinsius: Republican tax ‘reform’ has the odor of a feed lot

When you next consider casting a vote for a Congressional Republican, try to remember that their proudest achievement to date is a tax “reform” that feeds the overfed and sends the check to everyone else.
Oh! I almost forgot! It’s going to create massive economic growth and jobs, jobs, jobs. And that will make up for millions losing health care, the ballooning of the federal deficit and middle-class tax increases. If you believe that little fairy tale, you have overlooked the fact that the Republican tax drafters, their president and a feed lot have something in common.
Jack Heinsius, Modesto
