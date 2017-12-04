Kristine Kelly: Stanislaus animal shelter needs to clean up its act

Drone Video: A look from above at Santa Fe Bridge in Stanislaus County

Work is well under way to replace the Santa Fe Avenue bridge over the Tuolumne River near Hughson. Federal and state funds are paying for the bulk of the $14.3 million Stanislaus County project, which was deemed necessary after the old Santa Fe bridge built in 1947 was declared "functionally obsolete." Here's the view from above shot by a drone last week.