Kristine Kelly: Stanislaus animal shelter needs to clean up its act

There needs to be changes at the Stanislaus County animal shelter. I have a lot of terrible pictures of dogs in small kennels with no water and crap in their cages. This is unacceptable in 2017. This would not be allowed in the Los Angeles area, and Modesto needs to change this!
I am in touch with PETA right now. I have video of these people working at the shelter kicking out a very nice lady who gives her time to rescue animals. We will not stop until this shelter takes care of the animals in its care. No water in any of the cages, and we have proof!
Kristine Kelly, Los Angeles
Comments