Tim Ragsdale: Get rid of all pensions for public employees

Re “Governor right to take on pension reform” (Page 7A, Dec. 2): The pension reform underway is like trying to save a sinking ship by rearranging the deck furniture. The Bee’s statement that pensions “are a burden on state and local agencies” makes the burden appear anonymous. The reality is that government pensions are a burden on every taxpayer.
Taxpayers are constantly reminded that to insure a guaranteed government retirement, they are indentured for the rest of their lives. They are constantly reminded that they have never given enough.
The guaranteed pension system is financially irresponsible and unsustainable. It unfairly indentures taxpayers.
Tinkering with the system may make the government and the unions feel good, but it won’t make the guaranteed pension fiscally responsible or sustainable. Tinkering won’t eliminate the unfair burden on taxpayers.
Never miss a local story.
Stop the ship from sinking, throw the guaranteed retirement system overboard.
Tim Ragsdale, Modesto
Comments