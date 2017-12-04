Yesenia Flores: High-intensity (blue) headlights are blindingly dangerous

I can’t see! I can’t see! I panic and brake as an oncoming vehicle with Xenon HID (high-intensity discharge) headlights drives my way. I sigh with relief once the vehicle passes, and I resume driving without luckily having hit anyone or anything.
Xenon HID headlights should be banned in California for our safety and the safety of our families. Do not let car companies fool you as they try to mask their greed for more money-making off HID lights as a concern for increasing traffic safety. Headlight brightness is proportionate to the glare created. The brighter the headlights, the stronger the glare for oncoming drivers.
To make matters worse, after-market installations of HID headlights are rarely adjusted correctly to avoid blinding other drivers. Authorities aren’t budgeted with enough hours and people to ensure that everyone’s headlights meet legal requirements, thus many people get away with improper installations. In addition the blue color reflected by Xenon HID headlights can cause a degree of pain in those who have night-sensitive eyes.
We simply do not need Xenon HID headlights when our halogen headlights continue to serve their purpose perfectly well.
Never miss a local story.
Yesenia Flores, Modesto
Comments