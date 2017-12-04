Denise Hunt: Denham present for Trump’s racist remark and does nothing

As part of his duties in Congress, Rep. Jeff Denham sits on the House Natural Resources Subcommittee for Indian, Insular and Alaska Native Affairs. I assume that accounts for his presence at the White House ceremony honoring the Navajo “code talkers” last week. I was aghast to hear President Trump make a purposeful, clear, racist slur while speaking directly to the honorees that day – calling a U.S. senator “Pocahontas.”
He was of course referring to Elizabeth Warren, who’s been the subject of his derision for months. Standing just to the far right of the President was our Congressman, Jeff Denham, who said and did nothing when this embarrassing incident occurred. I’ve called and spoken to Jeff Denham’s office twice about this incident, asking if he has any intention of speaking to this deliberately racist remark during what should have been a special and solemn event honoring American heroes. I was told twice they have no idea if Denham has any plans for a statement. It’s Denham’s silence in the face of Trump’s racism and obvious lack of respect for his constituents that makes me wonder why anyone would vote for either of these men.
Denise Hunt, Turlock
