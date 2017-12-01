Candice Carleton: You don’t have to stick with Team Red just because you always have

You may think you’re a supporter of Team Red. You have always been a supporter of Team Red so you always vote Team Red. But politics is not a sporting event. The future of us all is at stake.
Stand back. Look at what Team Red promotes and the bills it tries to pass. Look at Team Red’s candidates, appointees and their records. Do they benefit you, or do you see higher taxes, loss of healthcare and sale of the internet to the highest bidder? You can still fact-check online if you hurry.
Take another step back. Does Team Red benefit your country as a whole? The Team Red president is an international embarrassment who doesn’t have the manners you’d teach your 6 year-old. He creates his own truth through lies and deems actual facts “Fake News” when it doesn’t suit him. He is taunting one adversary and cozying up to another. If you love this country and your family, vote through knowledge and not habit.
Candice Carleton, Modesto
