Letters to the Editor

Candice Carleton: You don’t have to stick with Team Red just because you always have

December 01, 2017 11:35 AM

You may think you’re a supporter of Team Red. You have always been a supporter of Team Red so you always vote Team Red. But politics is not a sporting event. The future of us all is at stake.

Stand back. Look at what Team Red promotes and the bills it tries to pass. Look at Team Red’s candidates, appointees and their records. Do they benefit you, or do you see higher taxes, loss of healthcare and sale of the internet to the highest bidder? You can still fact-check online if you hurry.

Take another step back. Does Team Red benefit your country as a whole? The Team Red president is an international embarrassment who doesn’t have the manners you’d teach your 6 year-old. He creates his own truth through lies and deems actual facts “Fake News” when it doesn’t suit him. He is taunting one adversary and cozying up to another. If you love this country and your family, vote through knowledge and not habit.

Candice Carleton, Modesto

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Winton man killed in Merced County crash

    A 61-year-old man was killed on Thursday Nov. 30, 2017 in a solo-vehicle accident at about 11:35 a.m in Merced County, California Highway Patrol reported. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com

Winton man killed in Merced County crash

Winton man killed in Merced County crash 0:51

Winton man killed in Merced County crash
What happens during a school lockdown? 1:32

What happens during a school lockdown?
How to prevent house fires this winter 0:31

How to prevent house fires this winter

View More Video