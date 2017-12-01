Dennis Thomas: To take back America, we need to run off the liars

There is a word that causes a great deal of pain and angst. It inflicts emotional consternation because it is so negative. We hear it irregularly. Yet, in less than a year we have become numb because we are bombarded by these pronouncements daily.
That word is: lie.
It is a lamentable inflammatory expression. Our new president has told 1,600 documented lies by mid-November. Would you expect the leader of the free world to lie? He has and he continues to do so.
Can we believe anything Trump says? Do you feel safe and comfortable knowing he has the nuclear codes? Do you think an authoritarian despot can be trusted? The answer to these questions would be no.
Never miss a local story.
How long must we endure this malfeasance? How long will his third-grade pronouncements be tolerated? How long before our country becomes completely unrecognizable as the nation that welcomes diversity, freedom of expression and religious tolerance?
We have handed the keys to a bunch of oligarchs, greedy politicians and to those who only want to tear down the institutions that have made this country the envy of the world. It is time to rise up and take back our country.
Dennis Thomas, Modesto
Comments