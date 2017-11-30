Amanda Sorenson: Denham should be on our side, not big internet corporations

The FCC will be voting on Dec. 14 to end Title II Net Neutrality.
Net Neutrality is the basic principle that prohibits internet service providers like Spectrum, AT&T, Comcast and Verizon from speeding up, slowing down or blocking any content, applications or websites you want to use. Net Neutrality is the way the internet has always worked.
If these protections end, internet service providers can charge you more to access the internet and slow or even block certain websites. Rep. Jeff Denham has been on the ISP’s side. As a constituent of Rep. Denham, I urge him to strongly and publicly oppose the plan to end Title II Net Neutrality protections. Control over the internet needs to remain in the hands of the public who use it every day.
The ability to share information without impediment is critical to the progression of small business, science, culture and technology.
Amanda Sorenson, Salida
