Michael Noordewier: Pot shops in industrial parks creates real safety hazards

I don’t understand why so many cities and counties feel that it’s a good idea to place marijuana dispensaries in commercial zones. This is a completely unsafe condition and violates our own zoning codes. The north Modesto business park has been ruined by the amount of pedestrian traffic frequenting these facilities. There is no parking and there are at least two within one block of a children’s gymnastic school.
If the goal was to keep these stores out of sight, the solution is not to put them next to businesses that are trying to off-load trucks and work with heavy equipment.
Why do you think we have a retail zoning designation? Some of these places get over 300 customers a day. None of these commercial buildings have that kind of parking capacity. There are going to be many accidents and (God forbid) deaths if our planning and city council members don’t do something.
The cities and counties that are doing this (ever heard of an environmental impact report?) are opening themselves up to liability for negligently creating unsafe work areas.
Michael Noordewier, Modesto
