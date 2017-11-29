Letters to the Editor

Sean Hansen: Raiders’ Lynch won’t be cowed, continues to sit during anthem

November 29, 2017 11:03 AM

Donald Trump, Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL team owners have intimidated many players in the NFL, except for a select few. Except for Marshawn Lynch, the entire Raiders team stood for the U.S. national anthem in Mexico out of fear. Lynch is “off the block” and will not capitulate. He sat out the U.S. national anthem, yet stood for the Mexican national anthem, making it clear to everyone he is protesting.

Lynch is going “Beast Mode” against police brutality and will sit out the U.S. national anthem in protest this entire season. People off the block support Lynch and the other NFL players who will not bow to pressure and continue to protest police brutality and social injustice.

Sean Hansen, Patterson

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Interview: Beyer point guard Ben Polack

View More Video