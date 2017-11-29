Sean Hansen: Raiders’ Lynch won’t be cowed, continues to sit during anthem

Donald Trump, Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL team owners have intimidated many players in the NFL, except for a select few. Except for Marshawn Lynch, the entire Raiders team stood for the U.S. national anthem in Mexico out of fear. Lynch is “off the block” and will not capitulate. He sat out the U.S. national anthem, yet stood for the Mexican national anthem, making it clear to everyone he is protesting.
Lynch is going “Beast Mode” against police brutality and will sit out the U.S. national anthem in protest this entire season. People off the block support Lynch and the other NFL players who will not bow to pressure and continue to protest police brutality and social injustice.
Sean Hansen, Patterson
