Ray Gonzalez: Hoping tax cuts will bring prosperity? It’s wishful thinking

POTUS 42 left a surplus; POTUS 43 left a debt and a recession with his tax cuts; people lost their life savings and businesses went bankrupt. The auto industry was on the verge of collapsing. Kansas did the same, we all know the results. Now this administration is trying to do the same.
Won’t these politicians ever learn? The economy is steady, so is the job market. The recession is over; everything has been holding or improving for the past nine years.
The complaint is that it’s not improving fast enough. How long does it take to rebuild something that’s been torn to the ground? Lets rebuild slowly with a solid foundation for future generations.
Assuming corporations will bring jobs back to America is wishful thinking. Ask any CEO if they will do that when they have cheap labor and materials in low-income countries. Huge tax cuts will not replace the profit they are making by coming to America. Until the rest of the world is on par with our wages and costs, this will never happen, but increasing the debt till we become second-class country will.
Fix what is wrong so all the people benefit, not just the elite.
Ray Gonzalez, Waterford
