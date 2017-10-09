Dewayne Terry: It wasn’t Trump who divided the nation, but the Obamas

I just finished watching the news conference of Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon and his derision of President Trump and everyone who supported the President. He accuses the President of being a white supremacist and other things. He said the President is the cause of racial divide in this country.
Where has this man been for the last eight years? This country became divided when Barack Obama took office and his wife uttered the words, “For the first time in my life I am proud to be an American.” That certainly couldn’t cause division, could it?
Another statement by the senator was, “I know Trump supporters don’t get this from their news outlets or blogs, but immigrants commit far fewer crimes than U.S. born citizens. This is a fact, not fake news.”
That statement is the epitome of fake news, for the simple reason that every immigrant who is here illegally has broken at least one law, if not two or three, just by getting here in the first place. Does anyone wonder why the state of Jefferson has gotten more support lately? It is because of laws like this that have been shoved down our throats.
Dewayne Terry, Modesto
Comments