Douglas N. Brower: Where is proof that Kaepnerick was blackballed?

Re “We protect free speech here” (Letters, Sept. 26): It is difficult to have a rational discussion when one party misrepresents basic facts. Unfortunately, this letter writer has it entirely wrong. Apparently he ignored the first five words, “Congress shall make no law...” Congress did not.
It is perfectly OK for a private business to have codes of conduct and no businessman or businesswoman will tolerate employee behavior which offends a significant portion of potential customers – especially if that behavior occurs while the employee is on the job and on company-controlled property. The first amendment simply does not apply.
In the same edition, your editorial “Any son would be proud of a mom like you” (Page 7A, Sept. 26) claims, “The NFL’s owners, gutless in the face of criticism, blackballed Colin, cutting short what had been a promising career.” If you have any proof of that statement, I’d like to see it. His “promising career” was years ago before, perhaps coincidentally, he became politically active. Last year, he couldn’t even keep his starting job on a 2-14 team competing against an acknowledged second- or third-tier quarterback. Again, where is your blackballed proof?
Douglas N. Brower, Ballico
Comments