John Stott: How many city workers to change a light bulb? This isn’t a joke

How many politicians and city workers does it take to change a light bulb? A much needed streetlight in my neighborhood has been out for almost two weeks. Calls to the appropriate city office got recorded messages. A call to the mayor’s office got rerouted to the supposedly responsible office.
When a boilerplate answer was eventually forthcoming, it was completely useless. The response was that our area was on a high voltage circuit and that 22 lights have failed and that there are non-dangerous wires hanging out of poles. There is one streetlight in the whole area that is out; there are no poles with wires hanging out.
How many politicians and city workers does it take to change a light bulb? None, because they don’t know how.
John Stott, Modesto
