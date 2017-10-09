Letters to the Editor

John Stott: How many city workers to change a light bulb? This isn’t a joke

October 09, 2017 1:12 PM

How many politicians and city workers does it take to change a light bulb? A much needed streetlight in my neighborhood has been out for almost two weeks. Calls to the appropriate city office got recorded messages. A call to the mayor’s office got rerouted to the supposedly responsible office.

When a boilerplate answer was eventually forthcoming, it was completely useless. The response was that our area was on a high voltage circuit and that 22 lights have failed and that there are non-dangerous wires hanging out of poles. There is one streetlight in the whole area that is out; there are no poles with wires hanging out.

How many politicians and city workers does it take to change a light bulb? None, because they don’t know how.

John Stott, Modesto

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch 'em gobble pumpkin pie in Elk Grove contest

Watch 'em gobble pumpkin pie in Elk Grove contest 1:48

Watch 'em gobble pumpkin pie in Elk Grove contest
Wildfires burn in California counties, lead to evacuations 0:32

Wildfires burn in California counties, lead to evacuations
Watch Placer Sheriff's deputies arrest man who allegedly exposed himself to minors. 0:13

Watch Placer Sheriff's deputies arrest man who allegedly exposed himself to minors.

View More Video