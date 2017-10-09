Hanna Renning: Save our libraries by voting Yes on S

Re “We’ve got a great library, vote Yes on S to keep it that way” (Page 2B, Sept. 24): Thank you to The Bee’s editorial board for endorsing Measure S in a detailed and meaningful editorial. Many recent letters to the editor have also supported a “yes” vote for renewing our existing – and tiny! – library tax another 12 years to fund almost 90 percent of the library budget. Money from the tax is dedicated to the Stanislaus County Library budget and cannot be spent to pay for any other county expenses.
If you agree with Measure S, you must vote to make the tax renewal a reality. Otherwise you might soon arrive at the library and find a big “closed” sign on the door.
What would we lose? We would lose equal access to library services for all, whether paupers or plutocrats. Libraries provide a level playing field to all who wish to become well-informed citizens. Our democracy can function only when its participants are able to make judgments on the basis of the factual information available at the library.
Please support Measure S with your vote to Save Stanislaus Libraries!
Hanna Renning, Turlock
