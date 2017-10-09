Damon Woods: OID needs better directors, vote for Francis and Taro

As we near the election for OID, many wonder why there are challengers to the incumbents and current administration. Integrity and fairness is the primary reason; there are others.
▪ OID used outside attorneys to seek legal action against customers and district directors rather than seek compromise.
▪ OID’s unfair treatment of the residents of Oakdale, who pay over $1 million in taxes every year and who should receive some value for the water they no longer receive.
It is time for a change; time to find better ways to use “excess water;” rather than selling it to the highest bidder, replenish the aquifers around Oakdale. Stop over-pumping ground water; instead, help replenish the dry wells and keep small farmers here.
Grover Francis and Don Taro are candidates who will demand these changes. A new board will help focus OID on being a benevolent agency for all citizens of this area, not just the favored few. Vote on Nov. 7 (or sooner by absentee ballot).
Damon Woods, Oakdale
