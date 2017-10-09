Letters to the Editor

Damon Woods: OID needs better directors, vote for Francis and Taro

October 09, 2017 1:03 PM

As we near the election for OID, many wonder why there are challengers to the incumbents and current administration. Integrity and fairness is the primary reason; there are others.

▪ OID used outside attorneys to seek legal action against customers and district directors rather than seek compromise.

▪ OID’s unfair treatment of the residents of Oakdale, who pay over $1 million in taxes every year and who should receive some value for the water they no longer receive.

It is time for a change; time to find better ways to use “excess water;” rather than selling it to the highest bidder, replenish the aquifers around Oakdale. Stop over-pumping ground water; instead, help replenish the dry wells and keep small farmers here.

Grover Francis and Don Taro are candidates who will demand these changes. A new board will help focus OID on being a benevolent agency for all citizens of this area, not just the favored few. Vote on Nov. 7 (or sooner by absentee ballot).

Damon Woods, Oakdale

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch 'em gobble pumpkin pie in Elk Grove contest

Watch 'em gobble pumpkin pie in Elk Grove contest 1:48

Watch 'em gobble pumpkin pie in Elk Grove contest
Wildfires burn in California counties, lead to evacuations 0:32

Wildfires burn in California counties, lead to evacuations
Watch Placer Sheriff's deputies arrest man who allegedly exposed himself to minors. 0:13

Watch Placer Sheriff's deputies arrest man who allegedly exposed himself to minors.

View More Video