Thomas H. Barnewolt: America has an obligation to rebuild Puerto Rico’s power grid

October 09, 2017 12:57 PM

Protectorate is the relation assumed by the United States over Puerto Rico, which it governs without annexing. The United States is responsible for restoring Puerto Rico’s infrastructure. The aerial electric power distribution system has been completely destroyed. However, the existing underground electric power infrastructure is still intact. Science indicates global warning will increase the possibility of more powerful hurricanes in the future.

Now is the time to replace the damaged power lines with a completely new underground power distribution system. Mr. President, it is time to step up to the plate and accept your responsibility to rebuild Puerto Rico’s infrastructure.

Thomas H. Barnewolt, Escalon

