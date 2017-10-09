Doris Grinn: Russian plan to ruin America is working

Russian knew they could bring down America from within if they could influence Americans to vote for Donald Trump. Because Russia knew that Trump would sabotage America. How?
1) Weakening Americans by trying to take away affordable healthcare;
2) Eliminate the middle class economics by increasing their taxes and lowering taxes for the rich;
3) Create social unrest and racial division among Americans, who are ethnically diverse and who have a genealogy from global immigrants;
4) Move America away from a government for the people to a government for the rich;
5) Reduce the professionalism, credibility and ethics of American leadership with a presidency and congress of self-serving greed and corruption;
6) Destroying America by a careless and rash president willing to engaging in nuclear war with an insignificant political power like North Korea.
Russia, without using a single nuclear weapon of its own, has launched the dismantling of American democracy as long as Trump is an office.
American Democracy used to be a political threat to the fascist Russian oligarchy. By using Trump, the Russians are bringing us down to their standard of government.
Doris Grinn, Sonora
