Letters to the Editor

Carolyn Crown: Did you hear the choppers? That was our soldiers leaving

October 09, 2017 12:33 PM

There were eight CH-47 (Chinook) helicopters that flew over Modesto the morning of Oct. 5. Maybe you heard them, maybe you went outside to see them, I did and said a prayer for their safe return. One hundred fifty men and women from our area are on their way to dangerous places in the Middle East.

Bravo Company, 126th Aviation unit of the National Guard, has deployed four times – in 2003, 2008, 2013 and now 2017. For some, this is the fourth time they have left their parents, children, jobs and pets to fight for our freedom. Can you imagine what would be on your mind and in your heart if one of these brave soldiers were your child or spouse? We need to do everything we can to support these veterans and their families. We owe it to them and to the 27,000 other veterans living in Stanislaus County.

For information on how to help, please contact the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County. Email vetsfoundation.org or call 209 343-6292

Carolyn Crown, Baord Chair, Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch 'em gobble pumpkin pie in Elk Grove contest

Watch 'em gobble pumpkin pie in Elk Grove contest 1:48

Watch 'em gobble pumpkin pie in Elk Grove contest
Wildfires burn in California counties, lead to evacuations 0:32

Wildfires burn in California counties, lead to evacuations
Watch Placer Sheriff's deputies arrest man who allegedly exposed himself to minors. 0:13

Watch Placer Sheriff's deputies arrest man who allegedly exposed himself to minors.

View More Video