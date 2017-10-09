David Cook: Were those professional truckers, or pick-up drivers?

Letters to the Editor

October 09, 2017

Re “Traffic from big-rig protest snarls freeways” (Page 3A, Oct. 7): With the current protests by truckers, the headline was misleading. The media needs to differentiate between 18 wheelers and pickup trucks. I’m a truck driver myself and I am sick of the stigmas it carries due to the ones who are not professional drivers, but wet behind the ears students who should still be with a trainer.

Editor’s note: The protests was conducted by Class CDL, professional truck drivers.

