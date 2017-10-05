Marty Garber: It’s not the guns, but the people holding them that kill

Fed up with all these deaths yet? There are simply identifiable items causing thousands of deaths every year. We know what they are, but we ignore the death and destruction they cause. Why? The NRA is too strong. So strong we ignore all the warnings. Some estimates are as high as 1 in 5 deaths are caused by these items. Are there legitimate uses for them? Are they necessary to a civilized society? Can everyone be trained to use them properly? The answer is yes to all those questions.
The NRA, in this case, is the National Restaurant Association. The items? Forks and spoons. The deaths are caused by obesity; over 300,000 a year. Someday we will realize it’s not the guns that kill. It is simply an “item” used to kill. Europe has the most restrictive gun laws. Didn’t stop the killings in France. Enforce the laws we already have to the fullest. Make people responsible for their actions. Criminals will commit crimes and all the new laws in the world won’t stop that.
Marty Garber, Modesto
