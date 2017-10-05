Gaetana Drake: Blood on the hands of those who refuse to pass sensible gun laws

It’s happened again. More Americans slaughtered and injured by a man with a gun (actually, an arsenal). And again, Republicans say this isn’t the time to talk about gun control. We thought it would happen after Columbine, after Sandy Hook, after Virginia Tech, after Charleston, after Pulse ... but apparently it’s never the right time to talk about it.
The 2nd Amendment was written when it took a full minute to load a musket with one round of ammunition. Times have changed and our laws need to change with them.
Some politicians ask if we should ban knives? When one man with several knives can kill or injure nearly 600 people in one attack, I’d be happy to ban knives.
Some people say guns don’t kill people, people kill people. So why do we worry about North Korea having nuclear weapons? Nukes don’t kill people, people kill people.
Call your elected representatives and tell them they have blood on their hands.
Gaetana Drake, Modesto
