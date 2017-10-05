Mary Lyons: Colin Kaepernick and his parents should be honored, not ridiculed

Thank you for the recent editorial “Any son would be proud of a mom like you” (Page 7A, Sept. 26). I couldn’t agree with you more. Mr. And Mrs. Kaeperneck are the sort of people we should all strive to be like. Having met them a number of times at dinners to raise funds for Camp Taylor, I have grown to admire them very much.
Both of them, and their son Colin, have devoted time and money to help children with heart disease. To me that represents the true way to honor the flag and our country, by helping others who are less fortunate.
Colin chose a way to bring attention to the problem of abuse of black people by a small number of police officers. We all know that it sometimes exists and should be dealt with. He risked his job and future in football by doing it. This is the first rime I have written a letter to The Bee, but I felt I needed to do it. The Kaepernicks should be honored and respected.
Mary Lyons, Modesto
Comments