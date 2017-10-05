Letters to the Editor

Dennis Thomas: Get off the couch and resist rule of King Donald

October 05, 2017 10:27 AM

Yes, King Donald is exactly what we deserve. He is a despotic, racist, misogynistic bully. He has never met a lie he didn’t like. Is this the new era of complacency? We sit on our couch eating wings and drinking beer. It appears we are totally at ease with ourselves in watching the latest antics of the orange reality star.

Have we handed over control of our country to a deranged narcissist?

This is not the America most of us know. It’s time to get off the couch and show Mr. Cheeto who’s really in charge. Across this nation a grassroots movement is gaining momentum. It has many names: “Our Revolution”, “Swing Left” and “Indivisible.” They are pooling the aspirations, ideas and talents of like-minded people. It is displaying the strength of diversity. By coming together, everyone is empowered.

Our collective voices will move this nation forward and upward. So, you have two choices: getting off that couch and joining “The Resistance” or stay on that couch eating your wings and drinking beer. If you choose to stay on the couch, you got what you deserve.

Dennis Thomas, Modesto

