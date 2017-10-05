Don Fisher: Hillary wrong to talk about gun control now

I’m upset with Hillary Clinton and whoever follows her in her exploits in gun control before the tragedy is even over. The lady doesn’t even give time to digest the terrible events that happened in Las Vegas. The country needs time to take care of our wounded and mourn our dead. There will be plenty of time to take gun control to Congress. The very fact that she pointed a finger at the NRA only shows she’s more interested in hurting them than helping the victims.
And where the heck did silencers on guns come into play? This man had many illegal guns with lots of ammo, he didn’t need silencers, he had firepower. This is a tragedy that’s happened. Apply some help if you can, but surely mourn for our victims. And if you pray, do so loudly!
Don Fisher, Modesto
Comments