Gary McNett: NRA are like terrorists, and the GOP keeps them in guns

The Republicans have tried for years to convince us that they fully support law enforcement and that they want all Americans to be safe; and yet, the horrors of the Las Vegas mass shooting notwithstanding, they still support a bill that would allow silencers and armor-piercing bullets to be sold to civilians.
Who will be the likely victims of persons with such dangerous weapons? Law enforcement officers and people targeted by gangsters and other mental defectives who wish to kill quietly and efficiently.
The GOP has utterly caved to the selfish and ridiculous demands of the NRA, who, despite this week’s tragedy, still wish to push this sick piece of legislation through Congress with no regard as to the consequences to innocent people.
At this point the NRA seems like a terrorist organization unto itself, with no more moral compass than a Colombian drug cartel or NAMBLA. And the GOP is in bed with them, and therefore just as responsible and reprehensible.
Gary McNett, Modesto
