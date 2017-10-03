Letters to the Editor

Tim Buchanan: How much more blood must flow before we regulate guns?

October 03, 2017 12:11 PM

I was not shocked by the news that greeted me Monday morning of the tragic violence in Las Vegas. I was dismayed, saddened and sorrowful, but not shocked. Gun violence has simply become a way of life in America, and it is occurring with greater frequency. So, at 70, I am no longer shocked by our love of guns and the mayhem they deliver with such ease.

“Things to know about mass shootings in America” (Page 7A, Oct. 3): substantiates the popularity of this sport. Prof. Lemieux’s statistics point to our need to disarm the NRA, and establish “restrictive gun laws,” or continue to live through an ever more frequent display of mass murder. How many more episodes do we need to suffer before we manage to see, at the bottom of the streams of blood, that control is necessary?

I was heartened by the stance taken by The Bee’s Editorial Board on this issue, “We must find a way to end this horror.” The path to happiness does not include the use of guns.

Tim Buchanan, Modesto

